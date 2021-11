EMBED >More News Videos Nissin Foods is introducing a pumpkin spice-flavored cup of noodles to debut on Walmart shelves in October.

For fifty years, the Cup Noodle company has has warmed up customers with its original instant ramen in a cup and now they're trying something different.The company is now introducing four soup-flavored sodas that are sure to cool you down.There's a basic Cup Noodle soda, a seafood-accented cream soda, a curry-accented cola and a chili-tomato soda, which can all be purchased online.Cup Noodles is also introducing a pumpkin spice noodle soup for their 50th anniversary, and it will be available in stores next month.