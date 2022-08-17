59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack

Police say it was an isolated, unprovoked incident and nothing was taken from the victim.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a 59-year-old man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck.

Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive. Nothing was taken from the victim.

The incident happened just before 8:30 pm at a bus stop in the area of Blackstone and Vasser.

The victim said he had just stepped off the FAX bus and was listening to music, so he did not notice someone come from behind and stab him.

He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Detectives are still trying to figure out who the suspect is and why they attacked the victim.

The passengers on the FAX bus as well as the driver say they did not see any disturbance or anything unusual before the attack.

Police are working to gather surveillance video from the bus, the bus stop and nearby cameras as part of their investigation.