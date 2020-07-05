Rescue underway for woman who fell down ravine in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is working on a technical rescue in Springville.Authorities say a 20-year-old woman fell down a ravine near Highway 190 and Wishon just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.Naval Air Station Lemoore is assisting the sheriff's office with the rescue.It is currently unknown what led to the woman falling down the ravine or if there are any injuries.