september 11

September 11 Remembrance Ceremony: Reading of the names

EMBED <>More Videos

2021 9/11 Reading of the names

MANHATTAN, New York -- The families of the World Trade Center victims returned to Lower Manhattan for the remembrance ceremony to read the names of the lives lost on Sept.11, 2001.

Mike Low, whose daughter Sara was a flight attendant on Flight 11, spoke before the readings began. While he said his family's pain is still raw, they have found comfort in the community and outpouring of support from all over the world.

"As we recite the names we lost, my memory goes back to that terrible day when it felt like an evil specter descended on our world, but it was also a time when people went above and beyond the ordinary," Low said.

In total, 2,977 people were killed in the terror attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A complete list of the names as they appear on the Memorial in New York City is available from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Reading of the Names- A through Be
EMBED More News Videos

The reading of the names of those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- Be through C
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those we lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- D through De
EMBED More News Videos

Reading the names of the people we lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- De-Fl
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- F-He
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- He-J
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering the people lost on September 11



Reading of the Names- K-L
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on Sept. 11.



Reading of the Names- M-O
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on Sept. 11.



Reading of the Names- P-Ro
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11



Reading of the Names- Ro-T
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- U-Z
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11



'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day



Stories of resilience, survival make up new NatGeo documentary series '9/11: One Day in America'

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkwashington dcworld trade centerseptember 11fdnynypdterrorismseptember 11th
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
9/11 20 Years Later: Click for reflections, photos and stories
SEPTEMBER 11
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
Fresno Fire honors fallen 9/11 firefighters with unique challenge
Visalia woman recalls losing her stepson on 9/11
Clovis memorial holds largest tribute to 9/11 victims outside NYC
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News