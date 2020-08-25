red cross

Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees

The Red Cross has deployed 470 volunteers across California to help those fleeing wildfires.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons ever.

As crews work on the front lines to control the blazes, Red Cross volunteers are helping thousands of evacuees.

"We are early in the fire season and we are already seeing a tremendous amount of activity, unheard of amounts of activity," said Lori Wilson, Executive Director for the Central Valley Red Cross.

Wilson said so far, the agency has deployed 470 volunteers statewide.

Another 400 have also been stationed near the Gulf Coast in anticipation of Tropical Storm Laura.

These natural disasters are now magnifying the Red Cross' need for more volunteers.

"We know we are going to be needing more help and no, this is not something that is going to go away," she said.

The pandemic has also created new challenges.

Many interactions now have to be done virtually.

This includes volunteer training.

"They're doing an interview online or they might be doing logistics, getting the supplies online," she said.

Sheltering has also changed.

The Red Cross' first option is putting people in hotels.

It's safer and reduces crowds.

Option two is creating an evacuation shelter with safety protocols in place.

This includes health screenings at the door and wearing a mask at all times.

Wilson says the problem here is that capacity has been drastically cut down.

"Where we used to have one that hold 100 people now might only hold 35," she said.

With wildfire season still raging on, Wilson is asking the community to donate to the Red Cross.

They're not government-funded and every dollar will help them help someone in dire need.

You can donate here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evacuationamerican red crosscoronaviruswildfirered crossnonprofitcaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RED CROSS
Family of 9 displaced after fire sparks in attic of central Fresno home
Merced holds blood drive, encourages people to come out and donate
Airbnb hosts to offer free housing to 100,000 COVID-19 responders
Central Valley Red Cross looking for more volunteers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Madera County trying to stop private school bringing kids on campus
Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire
Outside Creek School in Tulare Co. staying open by operating as day camp
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Show More
Merced Co.'s Stone Ridge Christian resumes in-person classes in opposition of health orders
Central California coronavirus cases
CA's 2020 wildfire season is worse than 2019's, Newsom says
First responders seeing increase in calls for breathing problems amid low air quality
Unhealthy air quality continues in the Valley as smoke expands to other states
More TOP STORIES News