Reebok releasing 'Ghostbusters' sneakers on Halloween night

Reebok is making sure you're ready to bust ghosts from head to toe.

They are releasing some new "Ghostbusters" inspired sneakers.

The collection includes two pairs of sneakers dubbed "ghost smashers" and "classic leather."


The classic leather shoes sell for $100.

The ghost smashers are $150 and come with their own mini proton packs.

Reebok's Ghostbusters collection also includes several shirts and jumpsuits like the ones worn in the classic movies.

The sci-fi line is being released appropriately on Halloween night.

