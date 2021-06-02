crime

Reedley mural honoring frontline workers, first responders vandalized with anti-mask message

The estimated cost of damages is $10,000, according to Reedley police.
EMBED <>More Videos

Reedley mural honoring frontline workers, first responders vandalized

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley police are asking for the public's help to find whoever defaced an 80-feet long mural honoring first responders and frontline workers.

The mural at the Kings Canyon Unified School District Office in Reedley, featuring 'larger than life' images of essential workers to thank them for their service during the pandemic, was installed on April 22.

Less than a month later, on May 21, it had to be taken down.

Police arrived to find someone had spray-painted 'NO 2 MASKS' on the images of the workers, covering the pictures of the firefighter, food service worker, postal employee, teacher, nurse, doctor, police officer, and farmer depicted on the mural.

The estimated cost of damages is $10,000, according to Reedley police.

They say the suspect is facing charges of felony vandalism and are asking for the public's help to find who was behind the crime.

If you have information on the case, you are urged to send your anonymous tip through to Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 498-STOP or go to www.valleycrimestoppers.org . If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
reedleycrimevandalismnursesreedleymural artspolice officerdoctorsfirefightersteacherspostal service
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Visalia Marriott Hotel worker accused of embezzlement
Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver
1 shot near gas station in central Fresno, police say
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News