Vigil held for 4 family members murdered at Reedley home

REEDLEY, Calif. -- Loved ones and family members of the four people murdered in Reedley are coming together for a vigil to remember and honor their lives on Friday.

Police found the bodies of Guadalupe Bonds, Billy Bonds and Darrell Bonds on Saturday at their home on Church and Curtis.

The body of Matthew Bonds was later found at their neighbor's home on Tuesday.

A candlelight vigil started outside of the Bonds' home on Church at 4 pm for the community to show their support.

It comes just one day after the 17-year-old murder suspect made his first court appearance.

The teen's mother and her boyfriend were also arrested and charged with accessory but have since bonded out of jail.

The block will be closed to traffic during the vigil to allow everyone to safely grieve together.