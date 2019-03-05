religion

'Soy puro gringo': Watch Fresno's new Irish bishop speak in Spanish

EMBED <>More Videos

The new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, Joseph V. Brennan, will be taking the place of Armando Ochoa on May 2.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, Joseph V. Brennan, will be taking the place of Armando Ochoa on May 2.

He's of Irish descent, as he mentioned several times during a press conference on Tuesday.

But months before he takes over the position, Brennan has already demonstrated his love for the culture of the Latino population of the city - with his passion for Spanish.

"Soy puro gringo. Soy puro norteamericano," he said at a press conference on Tuesday, minutes after he answered a reporter's question in Spanish.

But he explained that he'd been studying the language for a long time and was continuing to learn.

"I fell in love with the culture early in my seminary days, fell in love with the language. I'm still in love," he explained.

Brennan has served for years as the Episcopal Vicar in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The current bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, Armando Ochoa, has just turned 75, which is the mandatory retirement age for bishops.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityreligion
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELIGION
Virgin Mary appears on Texas family's home
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance Catholic school
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2019
Suspect in $1 million Apple Store heists appears in Fresno court
Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 180
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
206 measles cases in 11 states already in 2019, CDC reports
Man accidentally shoots himself in the penis: Police
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Show More
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
Fourth tornado to hit this year launched trampoline onto a roof
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard
Suspected DUI driver crashes into water pipe
CHP increase patrols on Hwy 180 following 7-vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News