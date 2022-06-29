Home & Garden

Rent relief eviction protections in California set to expire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rent relief eviction protections in California are set to expire.

But, more than 85,000 renters are still waiting for their rental assistance applications to be reviewed.

Community-based organizations, including the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, are taking action to protect tenants.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, renters shared their experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several speakers said they are still waiting on rent relief from California's Emergency Rental Assistance Program and now face eviction.

Housing advocates are urging local and state leaders to reinstate the rent relief and extend eviction protections.

Officials say one in three households have been denied assistance, but 93 percent of applicants meet the program's low-income threshold.
