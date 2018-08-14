CRIME STOPPERS

Report an anonymous tip to Valley Crime Stoppers

Valley Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization with the mission to deter, reduce, and solve crimes by funding cash rewards to those who give anonymous information about crimes.

Callers and online tips remain anonymous, and tipsters are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information provided comes through Valley Crime Stoppers, is anonymous and leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 888-498-7867.

You can also use the form below to submit an anonymous tip (mobile users tap here)
