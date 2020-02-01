body shaming

Woman body-shamed after video of her rescue from icy Michigan lake goes viral

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Michigan -- A woman has faced a barrage of body-shaming after a video of her rescue from an icy lake went viral.

Korisa Miller said she was fishing with a friend in Michigan Monday afternoon when she lost her footing, fell off the dock, and slipped onto the ice.

The ice broke, and Miller found herself in frigid 36-degree water up to her chin. Within minutes, she couldn't feel her legs. Nearby fishermen held onto Miller until police arrived.

Bodycam video from the Macomb County Sheriff's office shows a responding officer attempting to hoist her back onto the dock.

"Help me. I'm numb," she can be heard pleading. "I'm completely numb. I'm stuck."

After a grueling 15 minutes, Miller was pulled to safety.

Yet when the sheriff's office posted this video to Facebook, trolls flooded the comment section, making light of the situation by insulting Miller's weight.

Some people came to Miller's defense, posting, "Thank god they got her out in time and shame on the people criticizing her body shape."

"The trolls out there need to realize that there are people that will stand up for themselves ... You need to bring people up instead of tearing people down," Miller told Good Morning America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichiganrescueice rescueu.s. & worldbody shaming
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY SHAMING
Big men take the runway at NY Fashion Week
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
Moms celebrate postpartum bodies with powerful photo, message of love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News