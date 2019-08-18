Rescue crews searching for man who went missing in Merced River

Merced County rescue teams are searching for a man who went missing in Merced River.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County Sheriff's Office rescue teams are searching for a man who went missing in Merced River, according to officials.

Deputies responded to the river in the area of Santa Fe Drive and the city of Cressey.

A friend told rescue crews the man had been out riding his horse and had not been seen or heard from since then.

Deputies say the man had walked his horse into water levels too deep for the animal to stand. It is unclear if the man fell from his horse or jumped in the water.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
