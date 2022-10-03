Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects

It's been more than a year since 50-year-old Richard Harris was killed during an armed robbery at a gas station in Goshen.

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris.

He was killed during an armed robbery at a gas station in Goshen. Harris was working at the Dino Mart at the Sinclair gas station off Highway 99 and Betty Drive.

Early in the morning of Sept. 19, 2021, two men with masks entered the gas station demanding all the money in the cash register.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Harris complied with all of their orders, including handing them all the money in the register.

The men then shot him.

Harris called 9-1-1 and reported the robbery and shooting -- but died at the scene.

"It's just weird not hearing from him. It's just so senseless. And when you think about it, it just makes my stomach turn," said Katrina King, friend of Harris since 1985.

She remembers his infectious smile and positivity.

Tulare County Sheriff's detectives have not been able to identify the suspects and are still asking for the public's help in finding them.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for the murder of Harris.

For loved ones, it could bring the justice they're seeking for Rick.

"Don't let this become a cold case, this is unnecessary. It's unnecessary," said King.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.