FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drugstore giant Rite Aid announced they plan to hire 5,000 employees for full and part-time roles across the county, all of whom would be eligible for an increased wage for working during the COVID-19 crisis.
The positions include cashiers, pharmacy techs and distribution center associates and would benefit from the Hero Program, where hourly employees are paid an extra $2 per hour for working during a time of increased demand. The program is set to last until at least May 2, 2020.
Central Valley stores will be hiring as well. There are 14 jobs available in Fresno, 4 in Visalia and 2 in Hanford, in addition to positions open in Dinuba, Kerman, Lemoore, Reedley and Selma.
To view available positions or to apply, click here.
Rite Aid hiring thousands to keep up with demand during COVID-19 crisis
