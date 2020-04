Rite Aid hiring thousands to keep up with demand during COVID-19 crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drugstore giant Rite Aid announced they plan to hire 5,000 employees for full and part-time roles across the county, all of whom would be eligible for an increased wage for working during the COVID-19 crisis.The positions include cashiers, pharmacy techs and distribution center associates and would benefit from the Hero Program, where hourly employees are paid an extra $2 per hour for working during a time of increased demand. The program is set to last until at least May 2, 2020.Central Valley stores will be hiring as well. There are 14 jobs available in Fresno, 4 in Visalia and 2 in Hanford, in addition to positions open in Dinuba, Kerman, Lemoore, Reedley and Selma.To view available positions or to apply, click here