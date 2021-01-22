COVID-19 vaccine

Kids aged 4 and older can now get tested for COVID-19 at Rite Aid

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Free COVID-19 testing is now available for children as young as four years old at Rite Aid.

The pharmacy chain announced on Thursday afternoon that it is expanding its drive-thru testing to younger children, while also adding 60 new testing site locations across the country.

Previously, children had to be 13 or older to sign up.

The expansion is part of Rite-Aid's partnership with the department of health and human services.

Children four and older are now able to be signed up to get no-charge COVID-19 self-swab nasal tests.

A full list of the Rite Aid testing locations can be found on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrite aidcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID vaccine rollout ramping up again in Valley
Vaccine distribution underway among Valley's American Indians
Tulare Co. asks residents to fill online form if they want COVID vaccine
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
Car speeds off after hitting, killing 53-year-old man trying to cross street in southwest Fresno
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
19-year-old shot during drug deal in northeast Fresno, police say
Vaccine distribution underway among Valley's American Indians
COVID vaccine rollout ramping up again in Valley
Valley farmworkers excited, relieved to hear of Joe Biden's DACA plan
Show More
Scott Peterson appears via Zoom for retrial hearing
13 Fresno State staff members laid off
2 Fresno small businesses get surprise lifeline thanks to Barstool Sports
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno in April
More TOP STORIES News