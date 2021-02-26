Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine at more stores

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley options to get the COVID-19 vaccine continue to grow.
In addition to CVS and Walgreen's, Rite Aid is increasing the number of doses at more stores.
Foot traffic has picked up at the Rite Aid store on East Walnut Avenue in Visalia, which started to give the COVID-19 vaccine just the day before. Rite Aid stores in Visalia and Reedley are now offering vaccinations.
92-year-old Evelyn Barrett said, "I'm so glad to be here. I've been waiting."
Barrett was thrilled to get her first shot because it's been difficult to find a place where she could sign up for the vaccine.
She said, "I didn't even know they gave me a shot. Very painless."
31 Rite Aid stores in the Valley now have the Pfizer vaccine available.
You'll need to check their website to find the one closest to you.
Rite-Aid Division Vice-President Lauren Kim explained, "It is very simple to sign up for the vaccine for those people who are eligible. The only thing you need to do is check out our website."
Kim said local stores could provide about 200 doses a day between Tuesday and Saturday. She added people have been very thankful for the added convenience.
Barrett said, "I'm really relieved because I've gone through it all."
Rite Aid's COVID vaccine rollout is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which has aimed to increase access to the vaccine by offering it directly to pharmacies.
Kim said, "They are very happy that we are serving the community with the vaccine. They've been waiting for this a long time."
Right now the Rite Aid pharmacies could offer the vaccine to people 65 and older and healthcare workers.
