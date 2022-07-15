Hit-and-run crash shuts down roads near Fresno's River Park area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-crash in Fresno's River Park area on Thursday night.

Fresno police say the victim, a man in his thirties, was hit by the driver at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees.

He was riding across the crosswalk at the time. Police are not sure if he had the right of way.

The impact flung the cyclist several feet away.

The driver, who was in a black vehicle, then took off.

Officers arrived just before 10:30 pm to find the victim injured but conscious.

He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Centre and is in critical condition.

The intersection has been shut down and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them.

This story is developing and will be updated.

