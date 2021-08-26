Riverdale Joint Unified School District seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cases of COVID are quickly rising at one Fresno County school district, forcing modified class schedules to start Thursday.Riverdale Joint Unified School District is reporting 24 new cases of the coronavirus in just the month of August, including 20 students.Letters went out to parents on Wednesday saying a large number of those cases are at Riverdale High School, growing from seven to 21 in just a few days.Impacted students who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic may remain at school, but evidence of vaccination will be required.If students don't have their shots, they'll need to quarantine for 10 days and access their classes online during that time.The football program has also been temporarily paused, with several practices and games now canceled.