Thieves caught busting through door of Hanford business may be part of larger operation

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new video out of the South Valley captures a couple of thieves breaking into Hanford businesses.

Police believe these suspects are part of a much larger operation that extends all across the South Valley.

Officers hope someone will recognize the people in this video, believed to be behind a string of four burglaries in just the last three weeks in Hanford.

They say in each break-in, the thieves smash their way inside the stores before loading up with as many tobacco products as they can.

But police say it's not just Hanford that has been hit hard. They've also connected the same thieves to four other similar crimes in Tulare County.

"Through this investigation, we've found this is actually occurring not just in Hanford," says Cpl. Jason Gustin with the Hanford Police Department. "We've heard of at least three to four others similar in nature that have occurred in Tulare County as well."

Several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes have been stolen in these burglaries.

Investigators say at least two suspects break into the businesses each time, but believe many more thieves are all working together to commit the crimes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordrobberycigarettesca tobacco control
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News