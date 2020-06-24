politics

Change considered for tree in Sequoia National Park named after Robert E. Lee

The National Park Service is considering a change for a tree in Sequoia National Park named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Park Service is considering a change for a tree in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Officials say they have received many emails from the public about the tree's name amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Protesters around the U.S. have called for the removal of all Confederate monuments.

The change would require approval from Congress or the National Park Service Director, and at this point, a decision has not been made.

In Kings Canyon National Park, a tree in Giant Grove is called the General Lee, but the sign referencing its name was removed more than six years ago for safety reasons.

Officials said visitors would pose with the sign in an area where tree limbs were falling.

Both parks have begun removing references to Lee from its exhibits as well as its printed and online materials.
