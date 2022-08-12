Blood drive being held to support Buchanan High graduate battling cancer

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members are rallying around a Clovis teen battling cancer, and now they're asking for your help.

California Health Sciences University is hosting a blood drive this weekend for Rocky Reyes.

The Buchanan High graduate was diagnosed with Leukemia on his 18th birthday back in May.

It's been a difficult journey for the two-sport athlete.

Loved ones say he's been struggling with nausea and tiredness as he goes through chemotherapy.

He's also in need of blood donations.

If you'd like to help, you can stop by the blood drive at Temperance and Alluvial on Saturday.

It runs from 3 pm to 8 pm.

The event will include food trucks, and everyone who donates will receive a voucher for a free pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can register for an appointment.

That link is available on the California Health Sciences University Facebook page.