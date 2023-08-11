Bulldogs all-time touchdown leader Ronnie Rivers ready for opportunity in 2nd season with the Rams

WATCH LIVE

By Stephen M Hicks
Friday, August 11, 2023 1:50AM
Ronnie Rivers is listed as a 3rd string running back on the Los Angeles Rams first depth chart of the season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ronnie Rivers is listed as a 3rd string running back on the Los Angeles Rams first depth chart of the season. As the former Bulldog looks to make a mark in his second season with the team, Action News sports director Stephen Hicks caught up with Fresno State's all-time touchdown leader to go over his time at Rams camp at UC Irvine.

ABC30 is your home for Rams Preseason Football. It all starts this Saturday at 6 PM, as the Rams take on the Chargers, right here on ABC30.

