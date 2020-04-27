cockfighting

Dozens of roosters found dead after deputies bust Orosi fight ring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office found dozens of dead roosters after they busted a rooster fight in Orosi on Sunday morning.

TCSO says their deputies were sent to the area of Road 136 and Avenue 436 for a rooster fight in an orange orchard just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found 11 caged roosters and roughly 30 dead roosters near a portable arena. Deputies also found several gaffs and other paraphernalia used in rooster fighting. Tulare County Animal Control responded to the area and took the roosters.

Several people fled the scene when deputies showed up. They later found a 65-year-old man hiding in a nearby orchard. He was arrested for his involvement in the rooster fight.

Anyone with more information is asked to call TCSO at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orosicrimeanimal abuseanimalcockfighting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COCKFIGHTING
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
Several Marijuana plants and cockfighting roosters found in Delhi drug bust
Hundreds of animals seized, SPCA says they cracked one of Fresno's biggest cockfighting cases
LA County cockfighting ring bust largest in US history, LASD says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Ten residents test positive for COVID-19 at Linwood Meadows
Newsom: California is weeks away from modifying stay-at-home order
1 killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Madera Co.
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay
Show More
Pet grooming salons in Clovis can now open from Monday
Driver crashes while trying to pass another vehicle in central Fresno
Authorities searching for arsonist after Fresno building burns
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Woman arrested for robbing 65-year-old man in Selma
More TOP STORIES News