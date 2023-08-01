Porterville woman sentenced for beating boyfriend to death with a hammer in 2018

A South Valley woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for beating her boyfriend to death with a hammer in 2018.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for beating her boyfriend to death with a hammer in 2018.

Monday's sentencing comes after a jury found Rosa Baca of Porterville guilty of the murder of Jose Salud Magaña.

On Monday morning, the victim's loved ones shared their memories of a beloved uncle, friend, and son - in front of his convicted killer.

"At family gatherings, all I think about is him not being with us. I have difficulty talking about it because all I wanna do is cry. The hurt I have from my uncle's passing. (cries) 'I'm sorry," says Ms. Ambriz, who is the victim's niece.

Loved ones of Jose Salud Magaña shared emotional impact statements in this Porterville courtroom Monday morning.

The 38-year-old, known as Salud, was beaten to death with a hammer in 2018.

Just weeks ago, a jury found his live-in girlfriend, Rosa Baca, responsible for the crime.

During this hearing, the judge sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Salud's relative, Maria Cabral, had a message for the convicted killer.

"At least you are still alive. But he is not. You don't know the pain and sorrow that you cause. That you caused by losing one of the loved ones to our family," says Maria Cabral Salud's Family Member.

The family was too heartbroken to speak with the media, but in court, they described Salud as a happy, hard-working and compassionate person.

"My uncle Salud was a good man, so much so he wouldn't hurt a fly. He was charming and friendly. He was a hard worker and very caring. He kept to himself and didn't bother anyone," says Salud's nephew, Jesse Ambriz.

Baca initially told police her boyfriend came home after getting assaulted, but detectives found inconsistencies with her story.

Even now, she maintains her innocence.

"I am really sorry. But I am not taking responsibility for this case that I am not legally responsible for," says Baca.

During Monday's hearing, Baca said she does plan to submit an appeal.

That process can take upwards of two years.

