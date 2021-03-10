FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rosa Brothers all-natural Easter Egg Nog is back in stores by popular demand.
The drink has become a fan favorite in the Central Valley. The Tulare-based milk company made the special announcement on social media Tuesday.
You can find the milk in Rosa Brothers traditional quart-size glass bottles and topped with a decorative bottle collar.
Easter Egg Nog will be sold at retailers that carry Rosa Brothers products through the first week of April.
Rosa Brothers' Easter Egg Nog hits store shelves for spring
