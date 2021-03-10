Rosa Brothers' Easter Egg Nog hits store shelves for spring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rosa Brothers all-natural Easter Egg Nog is back in stores by popular demand.The drink has become a fan favorite in the Central Valley. The Tulare-based milk company made the special announcement on social media Tuesday.You can find the milk in Rosa Brothers traditional quart-size glass bottles and topped with a decorative bottle collar.Easter Egg Nog will be sold at retailers that carry Rosa Brothers products through the first week of April.