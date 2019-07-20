Running from responsibility: "Happy Hour 5k" a scam all along?

By
Woodward Park will not play host to a Happy Hour 5k Saturday.

Organizers promised a run or walk focused less on speed and more on margaritas, plus wine and beer.

But city of Fresno spokesperson Mark Standriff tells Action News the group never got the necessary special events permit for Woodward Park.

An email to people who paid the $20 registration fee said the run was postponed because of low ticket sales.

But they announced no new date and the same organization has postponed runs in Sacramento twice.

Several viewers tell us organizers aren't offering refunds and they believe the whole thing was a scam.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News