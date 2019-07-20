Running from responsibility: "Happy Hour 5k" a scam all along?

Woodward Park will not play host to a Happy Hour 5k Saturday.Organizers promised a run or walk focused less on speed and more on margaritas, plus wine and beer.But city of Fresno spokesperson Mark Standriff tells Action News the group never got the necessary special events permit for Woodward Park.An email to people who paid the $20 registration fee said the run was postponed because of low ticket sales.But they announced no new date and the same organization has postponed runs in Sacramento twice.Several viewers tell us organizers aren't offering refunds and they believe the whole thing was a scam.