society

Former Valley exchange students impacted by Russian invasion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Valley exchange students impacted by Russian invasion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Horrifying images of the Russian invasion in Ukraine are hitting home for some in the Valley who grew close to exchange students from that nation, like Kate Trembak, who is living through what she calls a disaster.

"Like they're shooting every minute so people cannot get anything, and we haven't heard from my husband's dad for three or four days already Kate Trembak, Ukraine resident.

She tells Action News she is safe for now but prepared to move again.

Kate spent a year living in Tulare.

Adina Escarsega was the state coordinator and placed students throughout Central California.

She's been in communication with six students but can't find the rest.

They spent a whole year here, and they were so excited to go back to their countries and enjoy some of the freedoms we have in the United States," said Escarsega.

Adina's son Tory just returned from a trip to Poland visiting a former exchange student who is Ukrainian.

They jumped into action to help refugees.
"I would help and get them from the train station. We'd buy them food and everything. The Polish people helped out a lot. Train tickets were free. They had areas set up with food," said Tory Escarsega.

Tory says it was an eye-opening experience seeing a part of history unfold.

Action News spoke with Karoline Kuzmocza, who went to school at Immanuel in Reedley.

She is in Poland and has family members in Ukraine.

The 18-year-old says she is looking ahead to better days.

"Of course, no one is going to give us. You know all the people who died back in all the cities and the buildings and the hospital and the children back. However, we hope it will change for better," said Karoline Kumocza.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrussiawarsocietyukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Valley Air District wants to pay you to upgrade your mower
Madera woman celebrates long awaited double-lung transplant
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Kern County next week
House passes CROWN Act banning race-based hair discrimination
TOP STORIES
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
Man stabbed to death in Kings County, deputies investigating
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
Madera High student-athlete killed in motorcycle crash: Police
Reward offered for information on central Fresno homicide in 2020
Hatred 'is an understatement' for families of Clovis murder victims
Agreement on independent audit into Fresno councilmembers spending
Show More
Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say
Adventist Health Selma expands emergency department
Gang member arrested for 2 bank robberies in Fresno, Selma
Valley air conditioning companies busy as temperatures rise
Valley Air District wants to pay you to upgrade your mower
More TOP STORIES News