'Live' co-host Ryan Seacrest joined by Justin Bieber in opening 11th 'Seacrest Studio'

By Sandy Kenyon
ORLANDO, Florida -- A decade ago, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host Ryan Seacrest came up with a way to give back that is truly unique, and this week, he saw the opening of the 11th "Seacrest Studio."

All of them are meant to give aid and comfort to kids facing cancer and other deadly diseases, and the new one located at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Florida, opened Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting happened in a virtual ceremony, during which Seacrest was joined by patients, staffers, and Justin Bieber.

The event was held safely with most of the children attending virtually from their rooms in the hospital. But some kids even got a chance to ask Bieber questions after he joined the Zoom conversation, much to their delight.

Seacrest and Bieber had kind words for so many, and the pop superstar even praised their questions and teased an upcoming special event he's planning.

The Zoom call was just for those connected with the hospital and guests of The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which runs the effort.

Seacrest dreamed up the idea for what's become a chain of studios a decade ago after a visit to a children' hospital.

"I was thinking about creating a space where patients and families can go to forget that they're in the hospital," he said. "It's really that simple. Where can you go to forget all the things that may be happening on a regular basis with treatments? And the only space I actually know about is a studio like this, a radio studio and a video studio."

And Seacrest says this isn't the last one as part of is ongoing charitable efforts.
