Fresno bakery makes special bread in honor of Día de los Muertos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For nine years, Saavedra Panaderia, has baked their traditional Mexican Bread of the Dead, or Pan de Muerto, in honor of Día de los Muertos.

Bakers were up early rolling and shaping dough to fulfill orders throughout the day.

The bakery's owner, Yazbet Saavedra, said people place the bread at their loved one's altars.

"People buy the bread, and they put it in the altar. It's for the beloved one that passed away," she said.

Saavedra said the bread tastes like butter, and the sugar on top makes it sweet.

She said many people had asked the bakery to make this break all year, but Saavedra says they limit it for Día de los Muertos in honor of the special celebration.

