Arts & Entertainment

Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS

1 / 155

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities hit the silver carpet for the SAG Awards, one of the most reliable bellwethers of the Oscars. Check out the photo gallery above to see what they wore.

SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning along with committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin -- and the help of two adorable dogs --- rolled out the carpet Friday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, this will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

Click here for the full list of SAG Award nominees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessag awardsred carpet fashionmovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News