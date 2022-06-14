In suspected road rage, man hits car with bat, crashes into Sanger PD, slams into tree, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after a road rage incident where police say he hit a car with a bat and hit a patrol car.
Sanger police say it started around 3:30 pm Monday when a man in a Nissan called 911 saying they were being chased by a black Escalade near Highway 180 and Academy.
When officers found the Escalade, the driver, 27-year-old Jeremiah Lee Nunn was hitting the Nissan multiple times with a baseball bat.
Police approached Nunn before they say he got back into the Escalade and hit a police car before leaving the scene.
Officers chased Nunn, until he slammed into a tree on N St. and Annandale Ave.
Nunn was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested.
No one else was injured.
