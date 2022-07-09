Shocking video shows Sanger woman allegedly lighting man on fire

The victim is now in a local hospital and is expected to survive.
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

Sanger police say a man is in the hospital with severe burns after being set on fire by a woman.

The incident happened at Sanger Park on Academy Avenue at about 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Police have arrested the woman, 48-year-old Patricia Castillo, as well as another man, 43-year-old Leonard Hawkins.



They say surveillance video shows Castillo approaching the victim and throwing a liquid from a cup onto him. She and the victim then appear to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the victim on fire.

Investigators say Hawkins had given her the accelerant used to light the victim on fire.

