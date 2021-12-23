Real Estate

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million, boasts stone fireplace and cookie oven: Zillow

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million: Zillow

NORTH POLE -- For the first time, Santa's house jumped in value to more than $1 million, according to real estate website Zillow.

Santa's property benefitted from the pandemic real estate boom, Zillow experts said in a news release. Since last year, his home has gained an astonishing 19% in value to $1,031,401.

It's not surprising that the Claus's home is worth so much--though it's just 2,500 square feet, it sits on 25 acres and boasts a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, a hot cocoa tap and a gourmet cookie oven. The property also has several tiny homes--for elves, of course--a toy workshop, and garage with room for a sleigh and reindeer stalls.

RELATED: NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition

Over the last year, Santa and Mrs. Claus also made some pandemic adjustments, like buying a spin bike and adopting a dog.

According to Zillow, Santa's home was added to the site in 2016, but is off the market and has never been sold. Experts expect the value to rise another 14% next year, keeping in line with the rest of the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesanta clausholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News