Fresno's Save Mart Center dropping proof of COVID vaccination, negative test requirement

Starting April 1, anyone attending events at the venue will no longer have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before entering the building.
It comes as California state health officials plan to lift the guidelines for indoor mega-events statewide this Friday.
Officials with the event center said they still encourage guests to practice safety measures, including wearing masks, but it is not a requirement.
