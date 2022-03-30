Fresno's Save Mart Center dropping proof of COVID vaccination, negative test requirement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11633845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you've never contracted COVID-19, what are the chances that things will stay that way given that many people have stopped wearing masks?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to drop in California, the Save Mart Center in Fresno is easing its vaccine and testing requirements for all events.Starting April 1, anyone attending events at the venue will no longer have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before entering the building.It comes as California state health officials plan to lift the guidelines for indoor mega-events statewide this Friday.Officials with the event center said they still encourage guests to practice safety measures, including wearing masks, but it is not a requirement.