Scammers pose as PG&E workers threatening to shut off power

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials say scammers are calling residents, posing as PG&E workers.

The scammers threaten to shut off power and request pre-paid credit cards and cash payments from customers.

PG&E says it will never ask you for that type of payment.

The company also says service shutoff notices are shared on your monthly bill.

If a phone call or email seems suspicious, hang up immediately.

You can call PG&E yourself to check your account status.
