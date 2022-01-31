Scammers pose as PG&E workers threatening to shut off power

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials say scammers are calling residents, posing as PG&E workers.The scammers threaten to shut off power and request pre-paid credit cards and cash payments from customers.PG&E says it will never ask you for that type of payment.The company also says service shutoff notices are shared on your monthly bill.If a phone call or email seems suspicious, hang up immediately.You can call PG&E yourself to check your account status.