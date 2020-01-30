Houston bus carrying student with special needs catches fire

HOUSTON, Texas -- An HISD school bus carrying four people, including a student with special needs, caught on fire in southwest Houston.

It happened on West Bellfort and South Post Oak Wednesday afternoon.

The bus driver told ABC13 the bus was carrying a total of four people, including himself.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: One ABC13 viewer caught the moment the bus appeard to explode into violent flames.



He said there was a nurse, an attendant and a student with special needs in a wheelchair. The driver said they had to lower the ramp to get the student out.

The age of the student was not immediately released. Police say the student was safely evacuated and was not injured.



SkyEye video from above the scene showed the charred bus as firefighters worked to put out the fire. Multiple ABC13 viewers were in the area at the time of the fire and sent in video as fire ripped through the bus.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: The fire sent black smoke billowing through the area as firefighters worked to put out the flames.



HISD released the following statement:

"An HISD school bus traveling on S. Post Oak Rd caught fire this afternoon. One student and three adults were on board and safely exited the bus. No injuries were reported. Another bus was immediately dispatched to pick up the student and staff members. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and HISD transportation safety personnel are investigating the cause of the fire. We continually strive to deliver safe, professional and reliable transportation for our students as their safety and well-being are always our top priority."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhisdschool busfirestudent safetycar firestudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News