Politics

Schwarzenegger's message for anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'

EMBED <>More Videos

Schwarzenegger's message to anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for people who say they are against having to wear a mask because it encroaches upon their freedom.

"Screw your freedom -- because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities," Schwarzenegger said Wednesday.

Schwarzenegger made the remarks in a YouTube video while talking with CNN's Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman, who's promoting his new book "Here, Right Matters."

Schwarzenegger reposted the video on his Twitter account Thursday.

In his remarks, he compared mask rules to the need for drivers to obey traffic laws as a matter of community safety.

He also urged Americans to work together by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask to protect everyone.

Gov. Newsom stands firm on school mask mandate in face of OC lawsuit
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom stood his ground on the mask mandate for school students as he faces a lawsuit from the O.C. Board of Education over the rule.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsface maskarnold schwarzeneggercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News