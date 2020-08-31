wildfire

NASA satellite images show burn scars from LNU, SCU Lightning Complex fires

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- New satellite images released last week from NASA show the burn scars from two areas in Northern California most-affected by recent wildfires.

The images were captured by NASA's Terra satellite.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The images show the burned areas from the SCU and LNU Lightning Complex fires, the two largest wildfires now burning in the state.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is 50 percent contained at 377,471 acres, as of Sunday night.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is 58 percent contained at 375,209 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

NASA says its satellite technology is able to follow the transport of smoke from fires and map the changes in ecosystems due to wildfires, based on the burn scars.

Both fires in the San Francisco Bay Area began during a weekend of lightning across the region.

For more from NASA on these satellite images, click here.

This Aug. 26, 2020 satellite image from NASA shows the burn scar in the San Francisco Bay Area from the LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires

This Aug. 26, 2020 satellite image from NASA shows the burn scar in the San Francisco Bay Area from the LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires

NASA


This Aug. 26, 2020 image from NASA shows the burn scar in the North Bay from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

This Aug. 26, 2020 image from NASA shows the burn scar in the North Bay from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

NASA


This Aug. 26, 2020 image from NASA shows the burn scar from the SCU Lightning Complex Fire in the South Bay.

This Aug. 26, 2020 image from NASA shows the burn scar from the SCU Lightning Complex Fire in the South Bay.

NASA



VIDEO: Staggering footage of lightning storm that started Bay Area fire complexes
EMBED More News Videos

Check out the compilation video above to see some of the most staggering lightning scenes captured by our ABC7 cameras and our viewers around the Bay Area.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenapasanta claranasawildfirenorth bay fireslightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Neighbors help neighbors in Bonny Doon after devastating wildfire
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Wildfire updates: CZU Complex Fire 37% contained, CAL FIRE says
WILDFIRE
Wildfires, including South Valley blaze, continue to bring smoke to Valley
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
SQF Complex Fire crosses Kern River, scorches 20,769 acres
SQF Complex Fire chars 23,625 acres, 0% contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through Reedley, Sanger, Fresno
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Fresno County
Central Valley businesses reopening with modifications on Monday
Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart
Driver crashes into northeast Fresno home after losing control of car
Suspect on bicycle shoots 2 men in central Fresno, police say
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Show More
Worship rally held in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic
Bill to decriminalize pot at federal level up for House vote
Man shot while sleeping in his car in central Fresno
Flames spread from storage unit to attic of northeast Fresno home
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
More TOP STORIES News