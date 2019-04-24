Science

NASA's InSight Lander captures rumbling on the red planet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Scientists are celebrating what they consider to be a major breakthrough in learning more about Mars.

A rumbling on the Red Planet, or what researchers are calling a Marsquake, was captured by a NASA probe.

NASA's InSight Lander delivered a seismic monitor several months ago.

Scientists believe the Marsquake was about as strong as about a magnitude two quake here on earth.

Check out more stories on Mars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamarsu.s. & worldspace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News