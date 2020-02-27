Health & Fitness

Scotland moves to make tampons, pads available for free

Scotland may soon make all period products available for free.

Scottish Parliament approved Tuesday the first stage of the plan, which they say can help end "period poverty."

The plan would make tampons and pads completely free for those in need.

All parties on Thursday backed the Period Products Free Provision bill.

The Scottish government is now expected to make amendments and address a big concern: the costs.

The initiative could cost more than 24 million pounds - or $31 million U.S. dollars - annually.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckwomens healthu.s. & worldeuropewomen
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
Central California coronavirus cases
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News