Selma Police praise parents for patrolling around schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Selma Police are praising parents throughout the school district for helping patrol around the schools.

Parents from Wilson Elementary received a call Friday about a possible attempted kidnapping nearby on Orange Ave and Arrants St.

Selma Police are still investigating that call, but the report prompted parents districtwide to come together.

They started the group "Selma Patrolling Parents." The group acts as a neighborhood watch and monitors areas in and around schools.

"Having parents assist us by being additional eyes and ears is a blessing to us," says Selma Police Chief Greg Garner. "We relish that kind of support."

After an attempted abduction near Abraham Lincoln School last Tuesday, police have increased patrols in the area and have even enlisted the help of volunteer officers.

Each officer now has a school assigned to their beat.

They continue to monitor during the hours before and after school.
