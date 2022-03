SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma police officer with decades of experience on the force is now taking over as chief of the police department.The department announced Commander Rene Garza is stepping in as acting chief of police.He's been with the Selma department for nearly 22 years.Garza is taking over for former chief Joseph Gomez, who left the department on March 9.The city says it will soon begin its search for a permanent chief. They expect the process to take up to six months.