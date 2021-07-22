Two semi-trucks crash near Orosi, fire crews say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews from multiple departments are working together to free people after a crash involving two semi-trucks near Orosi.The Tulare County Fire Department says the crash happened on Road 120 between Avenue 416 and Avenue 424.The Orange Cove Fire District and Dinuba City Fire Department are assisting with removing people from the trucks.It is not known what led to the crash at this time, how many people are trapped, or the extent of injuries.Right now, Road 120 between Avenue 416 and Avenue 424 remains closed.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.