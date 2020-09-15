Sequoia National Park shut down completely due to wildfire threat

Sequoia National Park has been closed down completely due to the Castle Fire raging in the area, park officials announced on Monday evening.The Castle Fire is a part of a larger wildfire now known as the SQF Complex Fire. It has burned more than 90,000 acres and forced evacuations and road closures in the South Valley.Many Sequoia National Park staff have been evacuated from the area and park managers say they are closing all entrances to protect visitors and resources.Kings Canyon National Park remains open currently. Visitors will not be able to access Sequoia National Park from Highway 198 or Highway 180 out of Fresno. The Giant Forest and sequoia trees will be inaccessible to visitors, park officials said.All reservations of campgrounds are being canceled and refunded.