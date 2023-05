Several arrested in illegal cockfighting in Tulare County

PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Deputies have arrested several suspects involved in cockfighting.

Deputies received reports of illegal activity being organized on Avenue 84 and Road 176 Sunday afternoon.

A large group of vehicles and people were found inside a grove and those involved were detained and their vehicles were towed.

Nine roosters were recovered and taken to animal control.

One of the suspects had 25 gaffs in his vehicle.

The suspects were booked into jail.