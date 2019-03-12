Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at Lake Elsinore park, held down by family, bystanders

EMBED <>More Videos

A registered sex offender allegedly tried to kidnap two children from a Lake Elsinore park, but the victims' family members chased the man down and held him until police arrived.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. -- A registered sex offender was taken into police custody after allegedly trying to kidnap two small children from a park in Lake Elsinore on Monday.

The frightening incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Police said 29-year-old Marcus Dewitt tried to grab a 3-year-old boy by the arm while the child was partially inside of a play apparatus at Rosetta Canyon Sports Park.

When Dewitt was unsuccessful in taking that child, he picked up a 4-year-old boy and attempted to flee the area with the child, police said.

Investigators said the children's parents saw what was happening, chased Dewitt and wrestled the boy away from him.

That's when Dewitt tried to flee the park on foot, but a family member of one of the victims subdued him. Other witnesses and family members also held him down and subdued him until police officers arrived and took him into custody.

The children were not injured in the incident, authorities said.

Dewitt was set to be booked on kidnapping charges. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Investigator Matt Posson with Lake Elsinore police at (951) 245-3300.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
safetysex offenderattempted abductionchildrenkidnappingpark
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Despite multiple crashes, guardrail on Highway 180 not warranted
Officers diffuse standoff by appearing to disappear
Murder suspect's own words build criminal case in brutal beating
Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old son
Man hoping for media coverage drives up to Downtown Fresno courthouse
Hundreds of students participate in 66th Annual Fresno County Science Fair
Some residents still not allowed in home following Strathmore flooding
Show More
Student campaign aims to reduce alcohol ads near Fresno schools
Police: MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone
There's a new city sign to welcome visitors to Hanford
Parents who say son was forced to sit in urine take legal action against LAUSD school
Hitting the snooze button isn't helping you get more sleep
More TOP STORIES News