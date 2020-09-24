Merced Police arrest 15 in human trafficking and prostitution sting

Merced Police say they are working to protect children who are forced into the sex trade by criminals who coerce, drug, assault, or mentally abuse them.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested 15 people as part of a three-day operation against human traffickers.

Two of the suspects, 26-year-old Eric Washington and 29-year-old Dashawn Brown, transported a 17-year-old female to Merced for sex with an undercover officer posing as a customer, police say.

The other 13 people were caught soliciting unlawful sex.

The Merced County District Attorney's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of Justice were also part of the operation.

Merced Police say they are working to protect children who are forced into the sex trade by criminals who coerce, drug, assault, or mentally abuse them.

If you know anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking, authorities are urging you to contact the Merced Police Department at 385-6912 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedprostitutionsolicitationsex traffickinghuman trafficking
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 291,426 acres burned with 34% containment
Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed
Pac-12 will play football this fall
SQF Complex Fire: 144,826 acres burned, 35% contained
Variety of organizations continue to help SQF Complex evacuees
Talk to your kids about what's bothering them, say experts
Creek Fire: Fresno County residents who lost home re-enter area
Show More
Girl Scouts launch wildfire relief patch to support evacuees
Man shot, fiancé killed on way home from Fresno County Jail
Arrest investigation complete, but release delayed citing community 'emotions'
Clovis Unified votes to submit waiver to bring students back to campus
Clean-up begins at Mammoth Pool weeks after dozens were rescued
More TOP STORIES News