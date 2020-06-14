Fresno man arrested for attempted rape and kidnapping victim through dating app

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a sexual assault case, and they believe there could be other victims.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Fabian Ornelas Saturday after responding to a home on Santa Fe near Palm for reports of a kidnapping and attempted rape.

Detectives say Ornelas used the dating site Tinder under the name "Dominick" to get a woman to meet up with him.

Investigators say he later forced himself on her, but the victim managed to break free and then call for help.

Authorities served a warrant at the suspect's home and developed leads indicating he may have committed similar crimes in the past.

Ornelas is now booked into jail on multiple felony charges, and his bail is set at more than $240,000 dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
