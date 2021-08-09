entertainment

System of a Down to play at the Save Mart Center in October

EMBED <>More Videos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the biggest heavy metal bands is making its way to Fresno!

System of a Down is taking the stage at the Save Mart Center on October 16.

The Grammy-nominated band will be joined by Faith No More and Russian Circles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13, at 10 am.

